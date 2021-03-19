Menu

Watch
News

Actions

Tornado touchdown confirmed in Isle of Wight Co. after severe storm

items.[0].videoTitle
Windsor damage
barn.jpg
tree1.jpg
tree.jpg
Posted at 10:42 AM, Mar 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-19 18:52:27-04

WINDSOR, Va. - The National Weather Service confirmed Friday that an EF-0 tornado with maximum winds of 85 mph touched down in Isle of Wight County late Thursday night.

According the NWS, the tornado touched down at 9:27 p.m. and lifted at 9:31 p.m., having been on the ground for four miles.

The tornado touched down just east of Route 258 near the Town of Walters, then tracked east-northeast and uprooted trees near Ballard Road. The tornado then knocked down a pole barn, destroyed a garage and damaged a roof of a house near Colosse Road, then blew a roof off a church near Little Norfolk Road.

Officials report that there was some damage to Collosse Baptist Church following Thursday's storm. According to a news release, officers believe it may be due to down draft wind.

No injuries were reported.

Units will continue circulating the area to search for any other damages.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Safely Back to School

State of Education