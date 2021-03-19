Tornado touchdown confirmed in Isle of Wight Co. after severe storm

WINDSOR, Va. - The National Weather Service confirmed Friday that an EF-0 tornado with maximum winds of 85 mph touched down in Isle of Wight County late Thursday night.

According the NWS, the tornado touched down at 9:27 p.m. and lifted at 9:31 p.m., having been on the ground for four miles.

The tornado touched down just east of Route 258 near the Town of Walters, then tracked east-northeast and uprooted trees near Ballard Road. The tornado then knocked down a pole barn, destroyed a garage and damaged a roof of a house near Colosse Road, then blew a roof off a church near Little Norfolk Road.

Officials report that there was some damage to Collosse Baptist Church following Thursday's storm. According to a news release, officers believe it may be due to down draft wind.

No injuries were reported.

Units will continue circulating the area to search for any other damages.