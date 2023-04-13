Watch Now
News

Actions

Dan Snyder reaches deal to sell Washington Commanders for $6 billion: Sportico

Dan Snyder, Joe Theismann
Patrick Semansky/AP
FILE - Dan Snyder, co-owner and co-CEO of the Washington Commanders
Dan Snyder, Joe Theismann
Magic Johnson to provide $100 million in loans to businesses owned by minorities, women
Posted at 1:17 PM, Apr 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-13 13:17:21-04

The Washington Commanders have been sold for $6 billion, according to Sportico.

The publication says the Commanders were sold to a group led by the Philadelphia 76ers co-owner Josh Harris, adding that his group includes Magic Johnson.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 3 for updates.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV