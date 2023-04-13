Dan Snyder reaches deal to sell Washington Commanders for $6 billion: Sportico

The Washington Commanders have been sold for $6 billion, according to Sportico.

The publication says the Commanders were sold to a group led by the Philadelphia 76ers co-owner Josh Harris, adding that his group includes Magic Johnson.

EXCLUSIVE: Dan Snyder has reached an agreement in principle to sell the @Commanders for $6 billion to a group led by Philadelphia 76ers co-owner Josh Harris Harris’ group, includes billionaire Mitchell Rales and former NBA star @MagicJohnson pic.twitter.com/ZIWKqeqtmN — Sportico (@Sportico) April 13, 2023

