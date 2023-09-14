Dare Co. under Coastal Flood Warning Sept. 14-16

OUTER BANKS, N.C. — The Dare County Sheriff's Office said the area is under a Coastal Flood Warning from Thursday afternoon until noon on Saturday.

The warning means that there is a potential for moderate oceanside flooding, about 2 to 4 ft. above ground level, and large, dangerous surf and beach erosion from Duck to Hatteras Village, according to the sheriff's office.

The sheriff offices says that northern beaches could see large breaking waves of 8 to 12 ft., and Hatteras Island could see breaking waves of 10 to 15 ft.

The ocean conditions during the warning will bring 'significant overwash" that will impact vulnerable sections of the NC-12 and other roads on Hatteras Island, according to the sheriff's office. Travel condition may be unsafe and difficult during high tide on Thursday through Saturday.

The sheriff's office also warns that oceanfront locations like Rodanthe and parts of Buxton without a protective dune could be inundated with ocean water. Resident's in these areas should take action now to protect their property and go somewhere safe before their homes are surrounded by water, according to the sheriff's office.

Dare county is not expected to have any soundside impacts, according to the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office also says that it is unsafe for anyone to enter the water, even experienced surfers.