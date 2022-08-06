Dare County Sheriff's Office searching for stolen 'Welcome to Avon' sign

DARE Co., N.C. - The Dare County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for information on the person or people responsible for stealing a "Welcome to Avon" sign.

On July 31, the sheriff's office learned that the sign on the north end of Avon, North Carolina, reading "Welcome to Avon, Historically Named Kinnakeet," had been stolen on or around July 30.

The sheriff's office said the large sign "would have taken a moment to remove and steal," as it was bolted to posts that were left behind.

Anyone with information on who could have taken the sign is asked to call the Dare County Sheriff's Office at (252) 475-5980 or the Dare County Communications Center at (252) 473-3444.

"Dare County and the towns that reside in it take pride in our area and try to make it a great experience for those who visit. This sign is part of letting those who come here know where they are but also a little history lesson as well," the sheriff's office said in a statement. "We greatly appreciate any assistance in locating those who felt the need to take the sign and a piece of history with them."