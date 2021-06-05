Daylily Festival returns to Norfolk Botanical Garden on Sunday

NORFOLK, Va. - The 2021 Daylily Festival is back and will be held at the Norfolk Botanical Garden this Sunday, June 6, beginning at 11 a.m.

Organizers say due to the pandemic, the festival was scaled back for safety reasons.

The festival will feature a plant show, a design show, and a daylily sale. Masks are required and social distancing will be observed.

Festival organizers say members from across Hampton Roads and Northeast North Carolina regions in cooperation with the NBG, will provide plants for sale, for a judged competition and for floral arrangements to be judged.

About 150 or more different types of daylilies will be on sale for $5 per double scape. It is recommended that buyers attend early for the best selection since the sale will end when all the plants have been sold.

At noon, the design show exhibits and winners will be on display in the Magnolia Room. Entries in this show are open to anyone wishing to enter. Accredited judges from the National Garden Clubs, Inc., will judge the Design Division in accordance with their current judging policies.

At 1 p.m., the daylily show entries and winners will be open to the public in the main hall. This year, only on scape entries will be judged. A panel of three will critique each entry and judge it against perfection for that cultivar. All best in class entries will go to the Queen’s table, and the judges will select the Best in Show.

An early summer in the garden tour will also be offered from 9:30 to 11 a.m.

For more details on the festival, click here.