Dead dog found abandoned in plastic bin, Chesapeake Animal Services ask for public's help identifying owners

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A dead dog was found abandoned outside the Chesapeake Transfer Station, according to the Chesapeake Police Department. Now, Chesapeake Animal Services is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the dog’s owner(s).

Police say they received information about a “severely emaciated dog inside of a plastic tote” on the morning of Wednesday, May 31. After arriving at the location in the 900 block of Hollowell Lane near the Chesapeake Transfer Station, police found a deceased dog.

The dog was a young male bully breed with black fur, police say.

The incident is now being investigated by Chesapeake Animal Services. Authorities are asking anyone with information about the dog and/or its owners to contact Animal Services at 757-382-8080, police at 757-382-6161 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

