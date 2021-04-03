Watch
Deadly breach could delay decisions about Capitol fencing

Alex Brandon/AP
Authorities investigate the scene after a man rammed a car into two officers at the barricade on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, April 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Capitol Lockdown
Posted at 6:12 PM, Apr 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-03 18:12:26-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — The latest deadly breach of the Capitol’s perimeter on Friday could delay the gradual reopening of the building’s grounds to the public just as lawmakers were eyeing a return to more normal security measures after the Jan. 6 riot.

Only a few weeks ago, Capitol Police removed an outer fence that had cut off a wide swath of the area to cars and pedestrians.

But after Friday’s attack, lawmakers say they need to proceed with caution. A Capitol Police officer was killed when a man rammed his car into a barrier outside the Senate side of the building. The driver was shot and killed after he got out of his car and lunged at police with a knife.

Related: Man killed by police, accused of fatally ramming into officer in U.S. Capitol incident, played football at Christopher Newport University

