Man killed by police after fatally ramming into officer in U.S. Capitol incident played football at Christopher Newport University

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - News 3 has learned the man killed by police after fatally ramming his vehicle into an officer in an incident on Capitol Hill earlier Friday is a former Christopher Newport University football player.

CBS News confirmed the man is 25-year-old Noah Green.

Police say Green was killed after he first rammed his car into a barricade at the U.S. Capitol, then jumped out of his vehicle with a knife. Capitol Police Officer William "Billy" Evans was also killed in the confrontation.

CBS says Green was not on any watch lists.

We know he played at least two seasons at CNU and graduated in 2019.

Our partners at CNN report Green believed the federal government was targeting him with mind control.

An Instagram page appearing to belong to Green features videos and references to Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan, who Green wrote he considered his “spiritual father.”

News 3 reached out to CNU for a statement. A school spokesperson told us Green was a transfer student and graduated with a degree in finance. He played for the Captains football team in the fall 2017 and 2018 seasons.