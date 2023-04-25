Watch Now
Deadly crash reported on West Mercury Boulevard in Hampton; Victim identified

Posted at 4:29 PM, Apr 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-25 16:29:50-04

HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton police are investigating a deadly crash that took place on April 24.

At around 8:12 p.m., officials received a call in reference to a multiple vehicle crash in the area of W. Mercury Boulevard and Seldendale Drive.

Officers observed four vehicles that had been involved in a crash.

Russell Stepp, 62, a Newport News man, was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced deceased, according to officials.

The preliminary investigation revealed that Stepp was traveling westbound on West Mercury Boulevard when he rear-ended a Hyundai sedan stopped at the traffic light, forcing the Hyundai to strike two additional vehicles.

A passenger in the Hyundai sedan was transported to a local hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the members of the Hampton Police Division’s Accident Reconstruction Team.

