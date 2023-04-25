Watch Now
News

Actions

VB man pleads guilty to animal cruelty charges after beating his dog

Keith Gillman
Posted at 12:02 AM, Apr 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-25 00:02:57-04

A Virginia Beach man pleaded guilty to a felony of attempted animal cruelty.

In February, Keith Gillman's neighbor said she began hearing strange noises coming from outside. When she looked outside, she saw her next-door neighbor brutally beating his dog.

The neighbor said she began taking a video, which played out in court.

WATCH BELOW: In court, woman recounts watching VB neighbor allegedly torture dog

In court woman recounts watching VB neighbor allegedly torture dog

Gillman was sentenced in a plea agreement to a year and a half of prison time. He's also banned from owning, possessing or living in a home with any pets or animals.

Meanwhile, Gillman's dog, named Hercules, survived the incident and has been living with a new family.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV