Dede Robertson, wife of televangelist Pat Robertson, dies at 94

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Adelia "Dede" Robertson, the wife of televangelist and Christian Broadcasting Network founder Pat Robertson, died at their Virginia Beach home on Tuesday, CBN announced. She was 94 years old.

Robertson was born Adelia Elmer in Columbus, Ohio, on Dec. 3, 1927. She graduated from Ohio State University with a bachelor's degree in social administration before continuing her education at the Yale University School of Nursing, where she received a master's degree in nursing.

She met her future husband, who was then a student at Yale Law School.

Robertson was a founding member of the boards of the Christian Broadcasting Network, Regent University and Operation Blessing, all based in Virginia Beach.

"Dede Robertson was a woman of great faith, a champion of the Gospel, and a remarkable servant of Christ who has left an indelible print on all that she set her hand to during her extraordinary life," Pat Robertson said in a statement to CBN.

Robertson is survived by her husband, her four children, 14 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.

Funeral arrangements have yet to be announced.