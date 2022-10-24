Deep Creek High School classes canceled due to bomb threat

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Classes at Deep Creek High School in Chesapeake have been canceled after the school received a bomb threat.

An anonymous called contacted the school with a threat, according to a representative with Chesapeake Public Schools. The Fire Marshal and Chesapeake Police Department immediately responded to investigate the threat.

As a result, the building was evacuated, classes were canceled, and after school activities have been cancelled.

“All bus riders will be returned home by their bus. Car riders should be picked up by parents or guardians at Deep Creek Middle School and will be supervised until pickup. Please have your identification ready if you are picking up your child. Student drivers will be released from the Deep Creek Community Center,” said a representative with Chesapeake Public Schools.

The investigation is ongoing.