Deer related crashes increase as mating season begins

NORFOLK, Va. — October marks the start of deer mating season, which could mean more danger for drivers. According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, around 42% of crashes involving deer occur between October and November of each year, and the problem is getting worse here in Virginia. As the deer get all riled up, and more are produced, we will see more darting out to the roadways.

“We’ve got more people, more motorists on the roadways, more roads and more development in what used to be prime deer habitat," said Justin Folks, Deer Project Leader with the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources

Between 2022 and 2023, the state saw a 20% increase in crashes involving these furry friends, with around 690 injuries reported.

“Virginia does typically rank in the top ten for deer collisions in the U.S,” said Amy Friedenburger with the Virginia Department of Transportation.

Overall, there were more than 7000 crashes involving deer reported in 2023. Friedenbuger says drivers should do their best to not swerve out of the way of an oncoming deer. The urge to swerve may be instinctual, but it could increase the severity of the crash.

“If a deer does jump in front of you, try your best to gradually break to avoid hitting the animal. Check the shoulders of the highway, use your high beams if possible. Deer do tend to stand on the sides of the road then can suddenly move into the road,” Friedenburger told News 3.

However, if you do hit one Friedenburger says don’t get out of the car to look for it, as that could do more harm than good. The deer could be scared and act out, or you could get hit by a car yourself. But these deer can crop up anywhere, from highways to rural dirt paths, so keep an eye out for road signs that could indicate a higher than average deer population.

“They’re really adaptable to urban environments as well. So they can show up just about anywhere. So it’s important this time of year you remain vigilant no matter where you are on the roadways," Folks said.

Here’s a full list of tips to help you stay safe:



Do not swerve.

Prepare for the unexpected and stay alert.

One deer usually indicates there are more that you can’t see. So, slow down if you see one.

Be alert when driving near rivers or streams.

If you hit one, pull off and turn on your hazard lights, but don’t exit the vehicle.

Do not litter, as trash can attract deer to the road.

Use high beams when necessary.

