Del. Lamont Bagby drops out of 4th District Congressional race

RICHMOND, Va. — Just a few days after announcing his run for the 4th District Congressional seat, Del. Lamont Bagby's campaign confirmed Thursday he is backing out of the race.

Bagby's team said he will now be endorsing Democratic state Sen. Jennifer McClellan in the special election to fill the seat left vacant following the death of Congressman Donald McEachin (D - Henrico)

Bagby has represented suburban Richmond in the state House for nearly a decade and serves as the chairman of the legislative Black caucus. He held a campaign kickoff Monday.

“Donald McEachin spent his entire career building a incredible legacy for this community that we will never forget," he tweeted Sunday. “I would not be here without him. Tomorrow I will tell you how I plan to help build on the McEachin legacy for the next generation.”

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced the special election will be held on Feb. 21, 2023, and had to be finalized nominees by Dec. 23, 2022.

As of Thursday, State Sen. Joe Morrissey, one-time delegate Joseph Preston and former state House candidate Tavorise Marks are all still running on the Democratic side of the race.

Virginia Republicans plan to meet Saturday to select their party's nominee special election. The GOP's 4th Congressional District committee plans to hold a party canvass from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Colonial Heights.

At least two individuals have expressed interest in seeking the nomination: pastor Leon Benjamin, who has run in the district previously, and Dale Sturdifen, a retired Virginia State Police officer and congressional staffer.

Delegate Lamont Bagby released the following statement:

“I am announcing today that I am suspending my campaign for Virginia’s 4th Congressional District. I made this decision because I believe it’s in the best interests of the voters of this district to step aside and ensure we have the right representation in Congress. Just as I am clear eyed in my decision to step aside, I also firmly believe that there is only one candidate in this race fit to replace my late mentor, Donald McEachin. That person is Senator Jennifer McClellan.



Jennifer has long been a fighter for Virginians and has the commitment, passion, and record to continue delivering for Rep. McEachin’s constituents. Jennifer knows how important it is to reach across the aisle — working with anyone who shares the common goal of creating a brighter, safer future for all Virginians, and has been a vital partner in the Virginia Senate helping me fight for progressive change in communities all across our Commonwealth.



I am proud to support Jennifer as the leader our Commonwealth needs in this moment, and will be casting my ballot for her on Tuesday. I encourage all of my supporters to join me in fighting for the vision we share for safety, prosperity, and equality for all. Jennifer has big shoes to fill and there’s a lot of work to be done. I will be in her corner every step of the way because I know she’ll always fight for Virginians.



Finally, I would like to say thank you to the countless people who have stepped up to support this campaign. I have been humbled by the outpouring of love and encouragement I have seen over the last few days. I am truly blessed.



When I launched my campaign for this seat earlier this week, I said that I would always fight for what’s best for our residents and for our Commonwealth. I am committed to that promise and remain eager to serve the community that made me the man I am today — in whatever role the people of Virginia need me to hold. Right now, I know that I am needed as a member of the Virginia House and Chair of the Virginia Black Caucus.”