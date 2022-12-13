Delegate Ronnie Campbell passes away at 68 years old following battle with cancer

Delegate Ronnie Campbell passed away at 68 years old following a battle with cancer, according to a statement from his campaign.

Campbell, an Augusta County native, served in the House of Delegates since 2019. His time as a politician followed his career in law enforcement, notably with the Virginia State Police for 25 years.

In a statement, his campaign said the following:

“We are heartbroken to announce the passing of Delegate Ronnie Campbell, after a hard fought battle with cancer. Delegate Campbell was a husband, father, grandfather, and friend. From his time in the Virginia State Police to his time in the House of Delegates, Ronnie served with honor and relentlessly fought for the best interests of others. While he is no longer with us, he will live on in the hearts and minds of everyone touched by him. The family asks for privacy at this time. Arrangements will be made over the next few days.”

Governor Glenn Youngkin said the following in a press release about Campbell’s passing: