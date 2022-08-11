Deliberations continue in case of deadly Norfolk off-duty officer shooting

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - A jury continues to deliberate the fate of an off-duty Norfolk police officer accused of voluntary manslaughter.

Officers responded to the deadly shooting involving off-duty Norfolk police officer Edmund Hoyt and Kelvin White in January 2020. On Wednesday, News 3 obtained body camera footage of the incident.

Police say Hoyt’s wife walked with her children to a Food Lion in Chesapeake when she encountered White. White allegedly threatened to stab her. The woman called her husband, Edmond Hoyt.

In a previous interview with police obtained by News 3, Hoyt said, "I jump out of the vehicle, I ask her is this him. She said yes. I immediately identified myself as an off-duty law enforcement officer. Drawdown, told him to get down, giving him commands to get on the ground. He says no, I’m not going to get on the ground."

Hoyt says a tussle between him and White began, leaving him with several marks and cuts on his body. White's family members did state that he suffered from schizophrenia.

Wednesday afternoon, the jury deliberated for approximately three hours with deliberations continuing Thursday. With deliberations still ongoing, Hoyt's future still remains unclear.

We will continue to provide updates on the trial within this story.