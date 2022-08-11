Deadly Norfolk off-duty officer shooting body camera footage released

CHESAPEAKE, Va - News 3 obtained body camera footage of officers responding to the deadly shooting involving off-duty Norfolk police officer Edmund Hoyt and Kelvin White.

Chesapeake police officers checked White's post as he laid on the ground. According to investigators, the off-duty police officer shot and killed White in Chesapeake in January 2020. Police say Hoyt’s wife was walking with her children to a Food Lion in Chesapeake when she encountered White. White allegedly threatened to stab her. The woman called her husband, Edmond Hoyt.

News 3 obtained a police interview Hoyt gave to detectives before he was charged.

"I jump out of the vehicle, I ask her is this him. She said yes. I immediately identified myself as an off-duty law enforcement officer. Drawdown, told him to get down, giving him commands to get on the ground. He says no, I’m not going to get on the ground," Hoyt said.

Hoyt says a tussle between him and White began, leaving him with several marks and cuts on his body.

"I then holster to go hands-on. From then he starts hitting me. I see the knife. I then make space to take the shots," Hoyt said.

White’s family members said he had schizophrenia.

"How many times do you think you shot at him?" A detective asked Hoyt. "Five or six," Hoyt said.

Hoyt's wife called 911 after her husband shot White.

"This man threatened to stab me in the face. The man wouldn’t move out of my way because I couldn’t push the stroller off the sidewalk. He approached me aggressively. I told him I had mace on me and that I wasn’t afraid to use it if he assaulted me. Then he told me he had a knife and that he would stab me in face in front of my two daughters," Hoyt's wife said to 9-11 dispatchers.

In the interview with detectives, Hoyt says after he shot White he put White’s hands behind his back until police arrived.

"He passed away within 30 minutes or so. I know that’s hard to deal with," a detective says to Hoyt. Hoyt shakes his head in disbelief and asked, “Did he have any family?” The detective responds, "Yeah."

“Any kids?” Hoyt's asked. "I don’t know that yet. We’re still trying to figure out who his family is," the detective said. “Oh shit,” Hoyt responded.

Lots of emotion take over Hoyt.

"How are you feeling right now?" the detective asked Hoyt. "Awful," Hoyt said.

On Thursday, a jury will continue deliberating the fate of Hoyt who is accused of voluntary manslaughter.