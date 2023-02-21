Watch Now
Delivery person injured, hospitalized after being 'struck by a hatch door' at shipyard in Norfolk: Official

Posted at 10:36 AM, Feb 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-21 10:45:19-05

NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk Fire-Rescue crews responded to an industrial incident at a local shipyard involving a delivery driver.

Glen Williams, the Battalion Chief at Norfolk Fire Rescue, says the incident occurred just before 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 21 at 151 South Main Street. That's the address of Colonna's Shipyard.

Battalion Chief Williams says the delivery person was “struck by a hatch door” and taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

There are currently no further details about the delivery driver's condition.

This is an ongoing investigation.

