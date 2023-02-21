Delivery person injured, hospitalized after being 'struck by a hatch door' at shipyard in Norfolk: Official

NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk Fire-Rescue crews responded to an industrial incident at a local shipyard involving a delivery driver.
Glen Williams, the Battalion Chief at Norfolk Fire Rescue, says the incident occurred just before 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 21 at 151 South Main Street. That's the address of Colonna's Shipyard.
Battalion Chief Williams says the delivery person was “struck by a hatch door” and taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
There are currently no further details about the delivery driver's condition.
This is an ongoing investigation.
