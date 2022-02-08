Democratic Virginia State Senator plans to call for legislation to end universal masking at schools

NORFOLK, Va. - Sen. Chap Petersen (D-Fairfax) plans to call for legislation to end forced universal masking at schools, he wrote in a letter to the superintendent of Fairfax County Schools.

"As a parent, I've had enough," Petersen wrote in the letter.

Fairfax County Schools, along with six other school districts, sued Gov. Youngkin over his executive order making masks optional at schools.

On Friday, a judge ruled in favor of the school districts, but the ruling is being appealed.

Fairfax County Schools then sent a press release out to parents informing them of the ruling and that universal masking would remain in place.

Petersen responded to the press release, questioning the effectiveness of universal masking and whether the policy is popular.

Petersen says in the coming days he will ask the Youngkin administration to send special legislation to end universal masking at schools or amend legislation that's already in place.

"We will pass that with a bipartisan majority and this sad episode will finally end," he wrote.

Click here to read the full letter.

Democrats have a 21-19 majority in the Senate, so Petersen's vote could be consequential if legislation reaches the Senate floor. If he joined with Republicans, Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears could break a tie.

In addition to the school divisions' lawsuit, a group of parents from Chesapeake also filed a lawsuit against Youngkin. On Monday, the Supreme Court of Virginia dismissed the lawsuit for largely procedural reasons.