Democrats, Republicans rally supporters with Labor Day events

SUFFOLK, Va. — Gov. Glenn Youngkin hopped off a bus Monday afternoon to encourage early voting ahead of elections this fall where every General Assembly seat is on the ballot.

Youngkin spoke to supporters and stood on stage with two Republicans on the ballot this fall, Emily Brewer and Mike Dillender, as well as Congresswoman Jen Kiggans.

"Guess what time it is? It's time to win. That's what time it is," Youngkin told the crowd after passing out autographed hats and basketballs.

Republicans are hoping to hold their majority in the House of Delegates and flip the Senate red to have more power in Richmond.

The speeches Monday afternoon focused on the economy and standing with law enforcement.

"Common sense conservative policies work. They work," said Youngkin.

Later in the afternoon, Democrats continued their annual tradition of gathering at Rep. Bobby Scott's waterfront home for a cookout.

"This is the beginning of the political season. We always have a good turnout," said Scott.

Scott says Democrats should run on economic numbers, which he says continue to improve.

"There's a lot of good to say about the economy, but all you hear from the other side is just criticism and boos. We can't retreat. We have to keep hammering the facts," said Scott.

Democrats have also been pushing preserving abortion rights following the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

Youngkin is hoping Republican majorities in both chambers will give him the votes to pass a bill banning abortion after 15 weeks with exceptions for rape, incest, and the life of the mother.

"I think abortion is an important topic and we should talk about it and that's why I have felt so confident that we can come together around a bill to protect life at 15 weeks," Youngkin told reporters following the rally.

"There is no compromise when we're talking about rights," Del. Marcia Price (D-Newport News) told News 3 at the cookout. "It is all against what they people have said they want."

Early voting begins in Virginia on Sept. 22 ahead of Election Day on Nov. 7, meaning it's now campaign season in Virginia.