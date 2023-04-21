Demolition process begins at Norfolk's Military Circle Mall

NORFOLK, Va. — The process to demolish Military Circle Mall in Norfolk is getting underway.

On Friday, the City of Norfolk announced preparations for Phase 1 of the demolition will continue through April 24.

"Phase 1 demolition will start with outparcels - China Garden, Martin’s Café, and The Shoppes, with additional outparcel demolition to follow," the city said in a press release. "Phase 1 outparcel demolition is expected to continue through late June."

The city said Phase 2 is set to begin in late summer this year.

Military Circle Mall, which opened in 1970, closed at the beginning of January 2023.

MORE: After 5 decades in Norfolk, Military Circle Mall sees last holiday season

Here's the full release from the city:



