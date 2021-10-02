Demolition to begin on Mallory Street Bridge in Hampton as early as Oct. 4

HAMPTON, Va. - Heads up, Hampton commuters!

As part of the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel Expansion Project, controlled partial demolition to the south side of Mallory Street Bridge will begin as early as Monday, October 4.

This will occur daily Monday-Saturday from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), first construction crews will shift traffic lanes and the pedestrian walkway to the north side of the bridge. Crews will then begin controlled demolition to the existing barrier wall during the daytime.

Controlled demolition to the barrier wall is not expected to impact traffic on the Mallory Street Bridge or on I-64 eastbound or westbound.

Lastly, bridge crews will begin the controlled demolition to the south side of the bridge over I-64 eastbound and westbound.

Lane closures will take place on I-64 eastbound and westbound overnight during the controlled demolition work. You can view the weekly lane closure report for information on the controlled partial demolition on the project webpage.

Pedestrians and drivers traveling on the Mallory Street Bridge should pay attention to the new roadway and pedestrian configurations. Residents living and working near the bridge may experience some noise impacts from the construction activities.

