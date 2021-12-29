Department of Defense lifts COVID-19 travel restrictions at 90% of installations

UNITED STATES - The Department of Defense has lifted COVID-19 travel restrictions at 206 out of 230 installations around the world.
Travel restrictions have been lifted at all except the following:
Letterkenny Army Depot
DFAS Cleveland Center DFAS CLEVELAND CENTER
DFAS Columbus Center
DFAS Headquaters
Comfleact Okinawa JaCOMFLEACT OKINAWA JA
Crane CRANE NAVWEAPSUPPCEN
Fallon NAS
Naval Station Great Lakes
Naval Station Guam
Naval Station Newport
NAVSTA Guantanamo Bay
NAVSUPPACT Mechaicsburg PA
New London NAVSUBBASE
NSA Andersen
NSA Saratoga Springs NY
NSY Portsmouth
NWS Earle NJ
Grissom AFB
Homestead ARB
Kadena AB
Misawa AB
SPANGDAHLEM AB
Westover ARB
Wright-Patterson AFB
Out of the 206 installations with lifted restrictions there were two installations that reinstated their restrictions.