Watch
News

Actions

Department of Defense lifts COVID-19 travel restrictions at 90% of installations

items.[0].image.alt
Rick Bowmer/AP
FILE - In this Wednesday, March 17, 2021 file photo, travelers walk through the Salt Lake City International Airport in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)
Airlines Travel
Posted at 1:24 PM, Dec 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-29 13:24:53-05

UNITED STATES - The Department of Defense has lifted COVID-19 travel restrictions at 206 out of 230 installations around the world.

Travel restrictions have been lifted at all except the following:

Letterkenny Army Depot

DFAS Cleveland Center DFAS CLEVELAND CENTER

DFAS Columbus Center

DFAS Headquaters

Comfleact Okinawa JaCOMFLEACT OKINAWA JA

Crane CRANE NAVWEAPSUPPCEN

Fallon NAS

Naval Station Great Lakes

Naval Station Guam

Naval Station Newport

NAVSTA Guantanamo Bay

NAVSUPPACT Mechaicsburg PA

New London NAVSUBBASE

NSA Andersen

NSA Saratoga Springs NY

NSY Portsmouth

NWS Earle NJ

Grissom AFB

Homestead ARB

Kadena AB

Misawa AB

SPANGDAHLEM AB

Westover ARB

Wright-Patterson AFB

Out of the 206 installations with lifted restrictions there were two installations that reinstated their restrictions.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

promo.png

Positively Hampton Roads

Give to the Holiday Helpers campaign