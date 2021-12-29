Department of Defense lifts COVID-19 travel restrictions at 90% of installations

UNITED STATES - The Department of Defense has lifted COVID-19 travel restrictions at 206 out of 230 installations around the world.

Travel restrictions have been lifted at all except the following:

Letterkenny Army Depot

DFAS Cleveland Center DFAS CLEVELAND CENTER

DFAS Columbus Center

DFAS Headquaters

Comfleact Okinawa JaCOMFLEACT OKINAWA JA

Crane CRANE NAVWEAPSUPPCEN

Fallon NAS

Naval Station Great Lakes

Naval Station Guam

Naval Station Newport

NAVSTA Guantanamo Bay

NAVSUPPACT Mechaicsburg PA

New London NAVSUBBASE

NSA Andersen

NSA Saratoga Springs NY

NSY Portsmouth

NWS Earle NJ

Grissom AFB

Homestead ARB

Kadena AB

Misawa AB

SPANGDAHLEM AB

Westover ARB

Wright-Patterson AFB

Out of the 206 installations with lifted restrictions there were two installations that reinstated their restrictions.