Deputies investigate after Gloucester woman's body found on Roanoke Island

Posted at 1:15 PM, May 03, 2022
DARE COUNTY, N.C. - The Dare County Sheriff's Office is investigating a death after a body was found on Roanoke Island.

On Sunday around 8:14 a.m., deputies responded to the area of 664 Skyco Road on Roanoke Island for a call about a dead person found in the Croatan Sound near the shoreline by a kayaker.

The body was determined by officials to be 55-year-old Lori Ann Stone, of Gloucester.

The North Carolina Medical Examiner's Office was notified and is assisting the Sheriff's Office in the case.

According to officials, at this time there is no evidence of foul play, and it appears to be an isolated incident with no immediate concerns for residents.

The incident is still under investigation and the Sheriff's Office is following up on all leads.

If you have any information about this incident please contact the Dare County Sheriff's Office at 252-475-5980 or Dare County Communications at 252-473-3444.

