Deputies investigate death of inmate at Norfolk City Jail

NORFOLK, Va. - Deputies are investigating the death of an inmate after he was found unresponsive Thursday afternoon.

Around 4:31 p.m., Norfolk Sheriff’s Office deputies were delivering dinner meals to inmates when they found a male inmate unresponsive.

Officials say deputies and medical staff attempted life-saving measures but were unsuccessful and the inmate was pronounced dead at the scene. According to officials, an initial review of video footage leads them to believe foul play is not suspected.

The inmate came into custody at the Norfolk City Jail on August 14. He was being held on a charge of failure to appear. He appeared in court on August 15 and was denied bond.

Norfolk Sheriff’s Office Professional Standards Division will conduct an internal investigation to ensure all policies and procedures were followed by Norfolk Sheriff’s Office personnel and the Norfolk Police Department will handle the death investigation. The body will be turned over to the Medical Examiner’s Office who will determine the official cause of death.

