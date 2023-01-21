Deputies looking for 16-year-old in Accomack County

ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. — Deputies in Accomack County are looking for Daniya Marie Davis, 16, who was reported missing between 1:50 and 5:00 a.m. on Friday.

She left her home in the Coal Kiln Road area, according to a notice from the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office described her as a Black female who is 6 feet tall and weighs 140 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing pajamas and may also have a backpack.

The notice said she might be on foot, but she may have been picked up by another person. It's unclear in which direction she might be traveling.

