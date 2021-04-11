Deputies seek information and possible security camera footage after Yorktown shooting

YORKTOWN, Va. - Police are looking for information and camera footage after a shooting happened early Sunday morning.

The shooting happened in the 100 Block of Ivy Arch around 4:30 a.m.

According to deputies, the incident took place in the front yard of a home. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The Sheriff's Office is asking for anyone with information on any suspicious activity from 3:30 - 4:45 a.m., in this area to let them know by calling the tip line at 757-890-4999 or 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Deputies are asking residents to look at camera systems and said if you have anything caught on camera between those times to email it to shield@yorkcounty.gov.

There is no further information available at this time.