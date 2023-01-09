Deputy faints due to fentanyl exposure at Norfolk City Jail, police investigate

NORFOLK, Va. — An investigation is underway after a deputy fainted after being exposed to fentanyl inside the Norfolk City Jail, according to the Norfolk Sheriff’s Office.

On Friday, Jan. 6, deputies were investigating a potential fentanyl presence inside the jail, according to the office. After the deputies wrapped up their investigation around 3:45 p.m., a deputy “began to feel light-headed and [exhibited] signs of fentanyl exposure before he fainted,” the office said.

A nearby deputy administered Narcan, a medication used for opioid overdose, to the impacted deputy. Medical personnel arrived and gave the deputy another dose of Narcan. By the time EMS personnel arrived, the deputy was “coherent and awake,” the office said.

The deputy was taken to a local hospital afterward and is “doing well,” according to the office.

The investigation into the fentanyl presence and how the deputy was exposed is ongoing.

Stay with News 3 for updates.