Deputy K9 helps in arrest of Isle of Wight man distributing child porn, report says

ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. — Investigators with the Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office, who are members of the Southern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, arrested 29-year-old Joshua Baur on 10 counts of distribution of child porn.

Baur was arrested at his home in the 1100 Block of London Boulevard in Portsmouth.

Isle of Wight Investigators began looking into Baur in December of 2022 from information gathered on Peer-to-Peer platforms.

A search warrant for electronic devices was executed on Friday, and with the help of their Electronic Storage Detection K9, K9 Pixel, the first K9 of its kind in the area, Investigators were able to recover numerous electronic devices Baur was using to store and distribute child sexual abuse material, according to the IWCSO.

Baur is being held without bond at the Western Tidewater Regional Jail.

Isle of Wight County Sheriff, James R. Clarke, Jr. thanks our federal partners, Operation Underground Railroad and the Portsmouth Police Department for their assistance in the arrest of this child predator.