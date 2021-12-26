Watch
Desmond Tutu, South Africa's Nobel Peace winner, dies at 90

Themba Hadebe/AP
FILE - Anglican Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu, speaks during an interview with the Associated Press in Pretoria, South Africa, Friday, March 21, 2003. Tutu, South Africa’s Nobel Peace Prize-winning activist for racial justice and LGBT rights and retired Anglican Archbishop of Cape Town, has died at the age of 90, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe, File)
Desmond Tutu
Posted at 9:38 AM, Dec 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-26 09:38:06-05

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Desmond Tutu, South Africa’s Nobel Peace Prize-winning activist for racial justice and LGBT rights, has died at 90.

Tutu was an uncompromising foe of apartheid, South Africa’s brutal regime of oppression against its Black majority. Tutu worked passionately and non-violently for its downfall.

The buoyant, blunt-spoken clergyman used his pulpit as the first Black bishop of Johannesburg and later as the Archbishop of Cape Town, as well as frequent public demonstrations, to galvanize public opinion against racial inequity, both at home and around the world. He was also a leading advocate for LGBT rights and same-sex marriage.

His successor says Tutu's “legacy is moral strength, moral courage and clarity.”

