Despite challenges due to COVID-19 Suffolk business owner prepares for her 2 year anniversary on Valentines day.

SUFFOLK, Va.— One Suffolk woman didn’t plan for a national pandemic to occur when she and her family thought of opening a business back in 2017, but she took a leap of faith, and is now preparing for her 2 year anniversary Monday, serving sweet treats, to thank the community who supported her along the way.

Gwendolyn Freeman is the owner of “The Pink Box.” She opened the doors in 2020 working alongside her family, but had to scale back due to the pandemic because of supply chain issues and inflation. Even having to reduce her store hours because of mandates. But with the community by her side, she said she has reclaimed a little piece of normalcy.

Gwendolyn Freeman, "The Pink Box" Owner said "Not just our customers, but local businesses for our anniversary this year we have several businesses who have donated their door prizes that we're going to give away. We're really excited about it and were just overwhelmed with gratefulness."

On there anniversary Monday, which is also Valentines day, The Pink Box will be having special giveaways, door prizes, and free treats from 11am-7pm. Along with a Ribbon Ceremony on Monday and Vice Mayor Leroy Bennett will be on hand for the event. To learn more, visit https://www.facebook.com/thepinkboxsweets/?ref=page_internal