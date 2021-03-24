Detecting colon cancer early with artificial intelligence

NORFOLK, Va. - News 3 is taking action for your health!

March is National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month. Be aware - the Hampton Roads area was identified as a "hot spot" for colon cancer deaths, according to the American Cancer Society.

In Norfolk, a trial is currently underway, adding the tool of artificial intelligence in the quest for prevention.

As the video indicates, AI technology is like an extra set of eyes; it highlights areas of interest when a patient undergoes a colonoscopy.

Early detection means better outcomes, and the addition of artificial intelligence in the screening appears to be an asset for both doctor and patient.

Dr. David Johnson calls it a game changer.

“We’ve used it for a year. We find it incredibly helpful in our practice and now in the trial, we see an increment in even among experts detecting polyps. We can do better. There were 3,000 cases in 2020 of colon cancer, 53,000 deaths. Barbara, we have to do better, and we can," Dr. Johnson said.

Related: Local woman shares story of colon cancer, warns others to get screened

The American Cancer Society recommends that you start screening at the age of 45 if you are at normal risk.

If you are at a higher risk, talk to your primary care provider.