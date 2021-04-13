Detectives looking for 2 people who robbed Portsmouth Harris Teeter at gunpoint, threatened store manager

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Detectives with the Portsmouth Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division say two people robbed a local Harris Teeter at gunpoint Tuesday morning, and they need your help to find them.

Around 7:24 a.m., detectives say Jaquan Raheam Trotter went inside the Harris Teeter located at 3249 Tyre Neck Road and stole several different products. They say as he was leaving the store, he threatened to hurt the manager.

Authorities say another suspect who was driving a Silver 2011 Chevrolet Cruse also threatened to hurt the store manager with a firearm. Detectives are also looking for the suspect vehicle, which is pictured below.

Portsmouth Police Department

Portsmouth Police Department

Both suspects fled the scene with the stolen merchandise.

Police say these people should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you know anything about this robbery, you are asked to call the Portsmouth Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit at (757) 393-8536 or submit an anonymous tip through the Portsmouth Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887). Tips may also be submitted via the P3 Tips app or at the Crime Line's website.

