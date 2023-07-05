Detectives on scene of shooting involving multiple vehicles near Indian River Rd. in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Officials tell us they're investigating a Chesapeake shooting involving several vehicles that resulted in a person being hospitalized.

Police say they responded to the area of Indian River Road and McTaggert Road after receiving a call about the incident just before 2 a.m. on Wednesday. July 5. At the scene, police found a man who had been shot and several vehicles that they say were involved in a shooting. The injured man was rushed to the hospital, according to police.

Around 5 a.m., a News 3 crew in the area of Indian River Road and Tatemstown Road saw dozens of evidence markers and bullet holes in a vehicle.

Detectives are investigating the shooting and there is no suspect information at this time, according to police.

The Chesapeake Police Department is encouraging anyone with information about the incident to leave a tip with the Crime Line. Tips can be left by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, visiting P3TIPS.com or downloading the P3TIPS app.

This article will be updated accordingly. Stay with News 3 for updates.