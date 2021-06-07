Detectives searching for murder suspect after 16-year-old shot and killed in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Detectives are looking for a murder suspect after a 16-year-old was shot and killed on May 31.

Police said they are looking for 24-year-old Jamel Raiquon Jones.

He is charged with First Degree Murder, two counts of Robbery, Attempted Malicious Wounding, three counts of Use of a Firearm, and Firearm by felon, according to police.

The incident happened around 2 p.m., in the 1400 block of Crawford Parkway.

Anyone who has information about this crime is urged to call the Portsmouth Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit at (757) 393-8536 or to submit an anonymous tip through the Portsmouth Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. Callers can also submit an anonymous tip through the Crime Line’s “P3 Tips” app or visit their website at www.portscrimeline.com.