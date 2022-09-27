Development brings hundreds of homes, retail space to Poquoson

POQUOSON, Va. - A housing and retail development called "The Legacy of Poquoson" is currently under construction off Victory Boulevard, but not everyone is thrilled about the project.

“The infrastructure is small," said resident Barry Lawhorne. “It’s going to be more congestion, sitting in traffic more."

Plans show there will be 238 single-family homes, 107 townhomes, 11 cottages, and 176 apartments. Prices start at $300,000 for townhomes and $400,000 for single-family homes.

There will also be 40,000 sq. ft. of retail space.

“Grocery stores and the businesses are quite congested, I’m thinking that’s probably going to get worse,” Lawhorne said.

Small business owner Casie Bates said she's looking forward to the opportunity to increase her clientele for her salon, La Bella.

“We need more people here in Poquoson, visiting our businesses, and I’m just hoping it will bring in more customers," Bates said.

The construction of the Legacy of Poquoson is expected to be completed in 2027.

