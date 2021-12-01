DHS to offer free HIV testing in Virginia Beach on World AIDS Day

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - In recognition of World AIDS Day, the Department of Human Services will offer free HIV testing.

On Wednesday, December 1, until 4 p.m., free HIV testing will take place at the DHS Administration building, 3432 Virginia Beach Blvd.

Testing will be available to people between the ages of 13 and 64 years old. The free rapid tests will be administered in a private screening area and results will be known in about one minute.

No appointment is necessary to be tested.

If one's test comes back positive, DHS will immediately link them to appropriate treatment and community support resources.

“I encourage anyone who is unsure of their status to consider taking advantage of this opportunity,” said DHS Director Aileen L. Smith. “Having this information, whatever the outcome, will enable individuals to take control of their health and make informed decisions about how they move forward.”

World AIDS Day was recognized in 1988 as the first-ever global health day, according to the CDC.

Since then, the day has been observed each year on December 1.

The first case of AIDS in the nation was reported in 1981. Since then, more than 700,000 people have died in the U.S. from HIV-related illnesses.

Free HIV testing is available at no cost to Virginia Beach residents through DHS Wellness and Prevention Services at any time throughout the year.

Screenings are available by appointment between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Friday at 258 N. Witchduck Road, Suite 2D. Please call Robert Hewitt at 757-385-0811 to schedule an appointment.

