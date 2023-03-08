DICK'S 'House of Sport' coming to Chesapeake later this year

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Hampton Roads athletes will soon be able to shop at a DICK’S "House of Sport" location in Chesapeake, according to a company spokesperson.

There are currently only three cities in the country with a House of Sport: Rochester, New York; Knoxville, Tennessee; and Minnetonka, Minnesota.

DICK’S says House of Sport is “the place athletes have been dreaming of,” equipped with interactive spaces and gear for a variety of sports.

Liz Tommasi, a DICK’S spokesperson, said the Chesapeake House of Sport will offer a wide range of athletic experiences and features including wall climbing, HitTrax batting cages and TrackMan golf bays. Athletes will also have access to an “incredible assortment of products,” according to Tommasi.

Tommasi said the Chesapeake House of Sport will be coming to Chesapeake later this year.

