Did you search on Google between 2006 & 2013? You may be entitled to some money

(CNN)- — You still have a few weeks left to file a claim for a share of a class-action settlement with Google. The search giant agreed to pay $23 million to settle a lawsuit dating back to 2013.

The class action suit accused Google of violating user privacy.

Google denied the allegations that it shared user search terms with third-party websites and struck the settlement.

Anyone who did a Google search between Oct. 25, 2006, and Sept. 30, 2013, is eligible to file a claim. That's as long as you actually clicked on a link that turned up in the search results.

To file, you can go to the settlement website.From there, you'll get a class member ID which you'll need in order to file the claim.

To opt into the settlement, you'll have to agree that you searched on Google and clicked on a link within the timeframe. Then, you'll be asked for your contact information, and you'll also be asked about how you would like payment—through Venmo, Paypal or a prepaid card.

The payments aren't expected to be big and will be based partly on how many people actually file claims.

You have until July 31 to submit a claim.

You can also submit a paper claim form by regular mail. It must be postmarked no later than July 31.