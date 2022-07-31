Director's Series at Jamestown Settlement sheds new light on pieces of American history

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. - The Jamestown-Yorktown Foundation will welcome scholars and public figures to Jamestown Settlement to discuss American history through two installments of its popular Director's Series.

On September 21 and November 16, Executive Director Christy S. Coleman will hold "lively and engaging" conversations on curbing climate change and the role and responsibility of journalism and media in the United States.

Past conversations in the seven-part series have included Dr. Jason Herbert of "Historians at the Movies," Dr. Joanne B. Freeman on Alexander Hamilton and Lonnie G. Bunch III, the 14th secretary of the Smithsonian Institution.

According to the Jamestown-Yorktown Foundation, September 21's conversation with Winona LaDuke will cover LaDuke's efforts to use Indigenous techniques to stem climate change. LaDuke is a member of the Ojibwe Nation, an activist and the author of five books.

November 16's conversation with Shannon Lanier, who's a veteran TV host, an author and the sixth great-grandson of Thomas Jefferson and Sally Hemings, will not only explore media's role in history but the upcoming 250th commemoration of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

The presentations will take place in Jamestown Settlement's Robins Foundation Theater at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 per person.

Online registration is required.

To register or learn more about the events, click here.