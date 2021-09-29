Disabled riders of HRT's Paratransit service speaking out about frustrations with service

NORFOLK, VA - With a ride costing $7 round trip, it is really the most economical way and often the only way for those with disabilities to get around,

However riders tell News 3 frustrations are mounting due to continued mishaps with service.

"We were stranded over 9 hours," said Edrene Butcher.

Butcher her husband who is paralyzed were never picked up by the HRT Paratransit system earlier this month.

"We were left overnight and the ride was inadvertently canceled," said Butcher.

It's a major problem's like hers that prompted disabled riders and the grassroots organization Virginia Organizing to speak out for change --

About a dozen riders and supporters stood outside HRT headquarters in Norfolkto voice their dismay with the Paratransit service, a system that serves about 2,000 disabled clients with 22,000 rides a month --

"Paratransit is my only way around town really," said Mary Mathena.

A crucial service for Mathena who is blind.

"One of the main probs we are having is reservations are outsourced not locally employed," said Mathena.

Other problems include incredibly early or late pick-up times, reservationists that are outsourced to the Philippines, no communication with dispatch, drivers unfamiliar with the area, or drivers that are unfamiliar with disabilities.

"We want to have sensitivity training for drivers with disabilities," said Mathena.

Representatives with HRT heard the chants outside bus headquarters feverishly scribbling notes when hearing about the riders difficulties.

"We understand how important this service is to this community, it it needs more drivers to address the demand and we are working hard to find them," said Tom Holden, spokesperson with HRT.

Rides hope change is on their horizon ,and more respect for those who are faced with everyday challenges.

"No one would want there loved one to experience cruel, inhumane and callous treatment that my husband was subjected to," said Butcher.

The Parrtransit bus system is contracted by a company called Via.HRT's s paratransit advisory committee say they will meet with riders in the coming weeks in hopes to come up with a solution.