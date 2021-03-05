Disc golf popularity continues to grow with local veterans group

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Disc golf has been growing in popularity.

News 3 met up with Vets Disc Golf Club at the Bayville course in Virginia Beach.

Jordan Eubanks founded the group and serves on the national board. He continues to watch the sport grow.

A few months ago, Eubanks said the Vets Disc Golf Club had 400 members. Today they have almost 800.

“The biggest thing is the mental release that the sport brings. It’s outside, you get outside, you forget about your daily stressors, whether they be work or family,” Eubanks said.

Disc golf is similar to regular golf, but has some differences. You throw discs, aiming for the metal baskets that are set up around the course.

“It’s family friendly, it’s cheap. The course is free here and it’s in line with all the restrictions that we’ve had. It’s one of the things that the state has allowed us to keep open,” Eubanks said.

The group has 29 different chapters in the United States.

City officials said the Bayville course in Virginia Beach is the oldest in the state, as it was built in the early 80s. It's one of dozens around Virginia.

Eubanks said the group provides more than just a game to play -- its members give support.

“That’s one of our big mottos, promoting mental health, especially in the veteran community,” Eubanks said.

Playing the game also promotes exercise and helps with recovery after medical procedures or surgery.

Marty Edrich plays after two hip replacements.

“Walking in the woods was kind of boring, but walking for the disc kept me motivated to keep going,” Edrich said. “Mentally, I'm not watching TV, feeling sorry for myself -- I’m out, getting about.”

These players stress that anyone can play the sport. “My two 5-year-olds play, so it’s literally for everybody,” Eubanks said. He said people who use wheelchairs also play.

He said it's a sport where you can keep your distance while getting fresh air.

“It’s one of the few sports that you can go out there and throw something as hard as you can and just get that release,” Eubanks said.

