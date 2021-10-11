Dispose of unwanted prescription drugs at Sentara Careplex on National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day

HAMPTON, Va. - Do you have any unwanted or expired prescription drugs?

Hampton Police and the DEA are taking back unwanted prescription drugs on October 23 at Sentara Careplex, located at 3000 Coliseum Drive.

On Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the public has its 21st opportunity to prevent pill abuse and theft by ridding their homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs.

Sites cannot accept liquids, needles or sharps, only pills or patches. Vape pens or other e-cigarette devices will also be accepted only after the batteries are removed from the devices. The service is free and anonymous.

Last fall, Americans turned in nearly 492.7 tons of prescription drugs at disposal sites.

The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s National Survey on Drug Use and Health shows year after year that the majority of misused and abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, including someone else’s medication being stolen from the home medicine cabinet.

Normally people would just dispose of pills by flushing them down the toilet or trash, but now they are considered potential safety and health hazards.

