DMV adding walk-in service days; keeping appointments

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Virginia DMV is adding days of walk-in service to their operations, which are currently appointment-only, starting Oct. 5.

Appointment-only service will be offered on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, while walk-in service will be available on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays at all 75 service customer service centers. Hours will vary.

The DMV said they're using this hybrid operating model to offer more options and flexibility.

They began operating by appointment only when it reopened offices in May 2020 after closing for the COVID-19 pandemic.

The DMV said operating by appointment has been overwhelmingly popular with customers, 77% of whom said in a survey that they wished to see appointments continue.

You can still handle many DMV transactions on their website, dmvNOW.com

The website is also where you can continue to schedule an appointment. If you schedule an appointment and instead decide to walk in for service, remember to cancel that appointment to make it available for other customers.

The DMV said walk-in service will be provided on a first come, first-served basis based on the type of transaction; customers should anticipate wait times.

All customers are strongly encouraged to wear face coverings.

