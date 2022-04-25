DMV announces new mileage choice program to begin July 1 for drivers of fuel-efficient vehicles

Virginians who own a fuel-efficient vehicle may be able to save money on their highway use fee starting this summer.

Beginning July 1, fuel-efficient vehicle owners may be able to save money by enrolling in the new Mileage Choice Program.

The Mileage Choice Program is a voluntary option for drivers of electric, hybrid or fuel-efficient vehicles who pay Virginia's highway use fee.

The fee is assessed based on the number of miles the average Virginian drives in a year—11,600 miles.

Those who participate in the program will only pay for the actual number of miles they drive in a year, instead of paying the fee up-front at registration. Customers who drive less than 11,600 miles will save money.

For those who drive more, they’ll never pay more than their highway use fee.

Customers can enroll in the program when it is time to renew their vehicle registration and must sign up prior to renewing.

“The Mileage Choice Program not only gives customers options; it also serves as an innovative solution to help ensure road users are treated equitably,” said Acting DMV Commissioner Linda Ford. “By enrolling in the program, Virginians who drive less will pay less, and payment of their highway use fee will be spread throughout the year rather than paid in one lump sum annually.”

To learn more about the program, click here. .