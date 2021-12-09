DMV expands walk-in availability as part of hybrid service plan

Beginning Wednesday, December 15, Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles customers can choose to walk in for service on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays (in offices with Saturday hours) at all 75 customer service centers.

Appointments will still be available on Mondays and Fridays.

According to the DMV, a month of evaluation showed that, in addition to continued strong support for appointments, an added day of walk-in service would further enhance customer service options.

"To provide the best possible service to all Virginians, we continually assess how, when and where Virginians want to access their DMV," said DMV Commissioner Richard D. Holcomb. "Throughout the pandemic, dmvNOW.com became even more popular so we added to the slate of over 50 online services. People love the convenience of our neighborhood DMV Select and mobile DMV Connect programs so we expanded each.

“After evaluating our new in-person hybrid service model, our data shows a need to fine tune the balance of walk-in and appointment days. We want customers to customize their DMV experience through our many service options and we will continue to work hard to enhance those options for them.”

DMV customers can access services online, by mail and through drop-off, as well as through DMV Select and DMV Connect.

Customers who have scheduled an appointment and instead decide to walk in for service should cancel that appointment to make it available for other customers. Customers with Wednesday appointments December 15 or later will be automatically rescheduled for a new date near the original appointment.