DMV resolves technical difficulties impacting transactions at offices

DMV issues Monday morning
Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP
(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Posted at 9:24 AM, Dec 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-20 10:00:24-05

The Department of Motor Vehicles was experiencing issues Monday morning.

In a tweet, the DMV said it wa experiencing technical difficulties, as of 9 a.m.

The issues affected driver transactions at office locations.

Around 9:45 a.m., the DMV said technical difficulties were resolved.

Driver transactions are once again available at DMV office locations.

