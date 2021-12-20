DMV resolves technical difficulties impacting transactions at offices

The Department of Motor Vehicles was experiencing issues Monday morning.
In a tweet, the DMV said it wa experiencing technical difficulties, as of 9 a.m.
The issues affected driver transactions at office locations.
Around 9:45 a.m., the DMV said technical difficulties were resolved.
Driver transactions are once again available at DMV office locations.
DMV is currently experiencing technical difficulties that affect driver transactions at our office locations. Please stay tuned for updates. We appreciate your patience as this issue is resolved. pic.twitter.com/l3oQshx52O— VirginiaDMV (@VirginiaDMV) December 20, 2021