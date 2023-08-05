DMV offers Richmond Plant newspaper license plate

The Virginia DMV is offering a special license plate commemorating the Richmond Planet newspaper.

The Richmond Planet was started by 13 former slaves and is America's oldest Black newspaper, according to the Virginia DMV. The Library of Virginia said the paper gained its reputation as a proponent of racial equality and the rights of the African-American community.

The new license plate costs $10 annually and is available to purchase at any DMV customer service center, DMV Connect, DMV Select office, or online.