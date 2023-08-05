Watch Now
News

Actions

DMV offers Richmond Plant newspaper license plate

Virginia license plate honors The Richmond Planet.
Provided to WTVR
Virginia license plate honors The Richmond Planet.
Virginia license plate honors The Richmond Planet.
Posted at 8:18 PM, Aug 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-04 20:18:02-04

The Virginia DMV is offering a special license plate commemorating the Richmond Planet newspaper.

The Richmond Planet was started by 13 former slaves and is America's oldest Black newspaper, according to the Virginia DMV. The Library of Virginia said the paper gained its reputation as a proponent of racial equality and the rights of the African-American community.

The new license plate costs $10 annually and is available to purchase at any DMV customer service center, DMV Connect, DMV Select office, or online.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV