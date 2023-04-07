Doctor charged, video allegedly shows her poisoning husband's tea with drain cleaner

A California dermatologist was indicted Wednesday on charges claiming she tried to poison her husband.

46-year-old Yue "Emily" Yu's husband, Jack Chen, says she tried to kill him by pouring Drano into his lemonade.

Irvine Police Department

Chen claims after noticing a strange taste in his drink, he set up a video camera.

Court documents indicate that camera captured Yu pouring the drain cleaner into lemonade.

Yu's attorneys say it's all a set-up Chen orchestrated to take advantage of her in divorce court.

They claim Yu was mixing Drano with lemonade to bait and kill ants in the kitchen.

They also say there is no proof Chen consumed Drano, and as a trained physician himself, surely he would have noticed the chemical in his lemonade and not consumed it.

Yu's arraignment is scheduled for April 18.

If convicted, she could face eight years and eight months in prison.