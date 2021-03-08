DOD to hold virtual career fair for military spouses

This is the fourth virtual career fair under the Department of Defense Military Spouse Employment Partnership.

The free MSEP Virtual Hiring Fair will be held March 10 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. EST.

It's part of an initiative that provides military spouses with an opportunity to speak with hiring managers who are a part of global network of MSEP partner employers. These partners are actively seeking military spouse employees.

More than 100 MSEP companies will be present, and spouses may apply for featured CONUS and OCONUS jobs directly through the event platform.

Spouse Education and Career Opportunities career coaches, and Military OneSource consultants are available as a resource.

For more info, call 800-342-9647 to speak with a SECO career coach, start a live chat and visit www.msephire.vfairs.com to register for the event.

